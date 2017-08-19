Nigerian man jumps off fourth floor to ‘escape’ police, dies

The building raided by police The building raided by police

A 40-year-old Nigerian national died after he fell off the fourth floor of a house that had been raided by a Delhi Police Special Cell team. Police claimed the man jumped off the building on seeing the police team, and that a sizeable amount of banned drugs had been recovered from his possession. Police, in the evening, informed the Nigerian Embassy about the incident.

Quoting witnesses, Deputy Commissioner of Police (special cell) P S Kushwaha, said, “They told us he jumped off the building to evade arrest. However, we are looking into the matter.” Police sources said the man, Cyprian Ama Ogbonnaya, was staying at a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur. A Special Cell team had been tracking his activities for days and on Friday, they got a tip-off about drug movement, following which they laid a trap in the locality.

Police sources said an officer, acting as a decoy customer, approached Ogbonnaya on his phone and demanded drugs. A deal was fixed and the decoy customer was asked to meet him at a specific spot, where, police claimed, Ogbonnaya came on a Scooty wearing a helmet and carrying a bag full of drugs. He took the customer to flat number A-132 on the fourth floor of a residential building in Chhatarpur Enclave. The ground floor of the building, which has been rented out to some foreign nationals, is used as a kitchen. While the house owner was not present at the time of the incident, sources said other tenants were in the building.

Soon after reaching the house, Ogbonnaya locked the door from the inside. While discussing the deal with the decoy customer, he noticed more people outside the door. He then ran towards the window and jumped, police said. He was still wearing the helmet when he jumped off the building. He fell on an AC installed on the second floor of the building and the electricity pole wires snapped due to the collision. The police team, which was waiting to nab him, immediately made a PCR call. Soon, he was rushed to the AIIMS trauma centre, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said two Nigerian women were also present in the house, and are suspected to be his associates. They have been arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. They also questioned the owner of the house. Ogbonnaya’s scooter has been seized, police said. Police said Ogbonnaya was carrying a valid student visa.

Sources said two more youths, who work in a hotel and also live in the same compound, witnessed the incident. During the raid, 25 kg of Ketamine, estimated to be worth Rs 20 crore, was recovered, police said. Ketamine is generally used for anaesthetic purposes. Drug users, however, abuse it for its “trance-inducing” effect.

