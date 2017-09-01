NGT raps Archaeological Survey of India over Purana Qila lake

The National Green Tribunal. (Express Photo) The National Green Tribunal. (Express Photo)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) Thursday pulled up the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) over the poor condition of the iconic Purana Qila lake and summoned a senior ASI official to explain why it hasn’t been cleaned despite its directions.

The bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar said the lake, which used to attract tourists, is now covered with moss and has become a dumping ground. The NGT took exception to non-compliance of its May 19 order to expeditiously restore all water bodies in the city.

It asked the ASI official to appear before it and explain why in spite of clear directions, the debris, silt and sand had not been cleared from the lake. “This lake was earlier meant for tourism. Half of the lake area is sunk in the mosses. The lake is totally unclean, unhygienic and has become a dumping ground,” the bench observed, adding, “We direct the senior ASI officer to be present before the tribunal on September 5, 2017 and explain why the directions of the tribunal have not been carried out.”

