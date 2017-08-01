NGT pulls up Delhi government on Southern Ridge demarcation

On July 20, the NGT had said the government was showing “disdainful conduct” on the issue. (Express Photo) On July 20, the NGT had said the government was showing “disdainful conduct” on the issue. (Express Photo)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) refused to modify its order imposing a fine of Rs 2 lakh on the Delhi government for “inordinate delay” in demarcation of forest land in the Southern Ridge area. The Tribunal had earlier directed the Delhi government to adhere to the time schedule and expeditiously carry out demarcation of the area falling within its limits.

A bench headed by Justice Jawad Rahim directed the AAP government to comply with its July 20 order immediately and deposit the amount with the Legal Aid committee of the NGT Bar Association. The tribunal did not pass any order on the review plea filed by the government. It will take up the matter on August 4.

On July 20, the NGT had said the government was showing “disdainful conduct” on the issue. It had asked for an action plan and warned that in case of default, the NGT would be compelled to pass an order imposing a further cost of Rs 1 lakh for each day of non-compliance on the NCT of Delhi.

“The proceedings in these cases reflect the manner in which the administration of NCT of Delhi is being governed. Orders passed by us on previous dates speak out aloud of the modus operandi of all concerned to frustrate directions of this tribunal…” it had said.

The tribunal was hearing a bunch of pleas field by South Delhi resident Sonya Ghosh and others against encroachments on forest land in the southern ridge area, and their removal.

