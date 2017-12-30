Delhi Police comes up with interesting messages to check drunk driving during new year celebrations

Driving under the influence of alcohol is a common traffic hazard that makes it’s undesired presence felt in the festive season. (Photo: Delhi Police/Twitter) Driving under the influence of alcohol is a common traffic hazard that makes it’s undesired presence felt in the festive season. (Photo: Delhi Police/Twitter)

To prevent drunk driving during new year celebrations in the capital, Delhi Police on Saturday used the microblogging website Twitter, to convey the message of safe driving. In a series of tweets to aware Delhites about the perils of driving under the influence of alcohol, the national capital’s police since Friday tweeted simple yet effective picture messages that entailed one-liners like- ‘Thodi si wine bhi nahin hai fine’ and ‘Plan hai daru chakna to gaadi ghar hi rakhna’.

Driving under the influence of alcohol is a common traffic hazard that makes it’s undesired presence felt in the festive season. At present, Section 185 of The Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 terms drunk driving as a criminal offence in India.

According to the act, driving a vehicle by a drunken person or a person under the influence of drugs is punishable (for the first offence) with imprisonment ranging up to six months and/or with a fine that may amount to two thousand rupees. Subsequent offences if committed within three years of the same offence shall result in the imprisonment of the offender up to two years and/or a fine amounting to three thousand rupees.

@DelhiPolice and @dtptraffic urges everyone to Not Drink and Drive.#YaDrinkYaDrive.

There will be ZERO tolerance towards this offence as it endangers both driver and road users. pic.twitter.com/iu2GSJnQAm — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) December 2, 2017

