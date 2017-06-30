New SDMC headquarters to be set up in Pragati Maidan soon

South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) is set to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) Limited for setting up its new headquarters. South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) is set to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) Limited for setting up its new headquarters.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) is set to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) Limited for setting up its new headquarters. The headquarters, set to come up near the WHO building in Pragati Maidan area, is likely to cost Rs 200 crore. The civic body has, so far, been sharing space at the Civic Centre with the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. The MoU will be signed Friday in the presence of Union Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu.

The sharing of space has led to tussles, with its counterparts in the North demanding as much as Rs 200 crore per year for the utilisation of space and services. According to officials, the North civic body has been footing the bill for the maintenance and upkeep of the structure until now. The SDMC headquarters is likely to come up in an area measuring 8.75 acres. A proposal to this effect was passed by the standing committee in February, this year. The plan includes the construction of an exhibition cum convention centre over the land presently occupied by the IP Estate in Pragati Maidan.

As per the former chairman of the standing committee, Shailender Singh Monty, the new headquarters is likely to be commissioned by the end of 2018. The land had been in the SDMC’s possession for the development of a district park.

