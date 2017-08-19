New proposal to disable child lock in cabs

“A woman should feel safe while travelling in a cab. Child lock could increase the possibility of crime against her,” said DCW chief Swati Maliwal. (Representational Image) “A woman should feel safe while travelling in a cab. Child lock could increase the possibility of crime against her,” said DCW chief Swati Maliwal. (Representational Image)

TO GET permit to ply in the city, private cabs might soon have to paste stickers on strategic spots — rear doors or behind the front seats — in the cars, informing passengers that they have the option of disabling the child lock feature, the Delhi transport department has suggested. The proposal will now be placed before the State Transport Association for approval.

The move comes after the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) took suo motu cognizance of the issue and maintained that presence of child lock increases possibilities of crime against women, as passengers cannot open cab doors from the inside if the child lock feature is enabled.

“A woman should feel safe while travelling in a cab. Child lock could increase the possibility of crime against her,” said DCW chief Swati Maliwal. In May this year, DCW had sent a letter to the transport department on the issue. When the transport department failed to reply to the letter, the commission issued summons to the transport secretary-cum-commissioner on August 8.

On August 17, the special commissioner of transport department appeared before the DCW chairperson with a reply. “No separate… rules… have been issued… This matter will be taken up with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways,” read the letter signed by Virender Singh of the Autorickshaw Unit and the Taxi Unit.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App