NE woman raped, boyfriend among two arrested: Cops

The woman alleged that the next day, the accused took her to a market in Mahipalpur, where they dumped her and fled.

An 18-year-old woman from Assam has accused her boyfriend and one of his friends of raping her in South Delhi’s Mahipalpur area on Friday night. The two men, both from the Northeast, have been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

Police said on Friday, the woman and her boyfriend returned to the national capital after a one-month-long trip to south India.

The woman reportedly told police that she left her home in Assam with her boyfriend earlier this month after he promised to marry her.

“On Friday, after returning from Kerala and after getting off at the New Delhi railway station, the woman’s boyfriend told her that they could stay at his friend’s place in Mahipalpur,” a police officer said.

“There, both men allegedly took turns to rape her and threatened her with dire consequences if she informed anyone about the incident,” the officer said.

The woman alleged that the next day, the accused took her to a market in Mahipalpur, where they dumped her and fled.

The woman made a PCR call, following which police rushed her to hospital, where a medical examination confirmed rape.

The woman initially had difficulty guiding police to the place where her boyfriend had taken her. Police later found the house where the incident took place.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App