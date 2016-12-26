NDMC takes card machines to Sunday book bazaar at Daryaganj

The trial, conducted under supervision of Additional Commissioner (Finance) Pankaj Singh, has made the North corporation’s city zone the first cashless zone. (Express Archive photo) The trial, conducted under supervision of Additional Commissioner (Finance) Pankaj Singh, has made the North corporation’s city zone the first cashless zone. (Express Archive photo)

In a first, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has used GPRS enabled Point-of-Sale (PoS) machines for ‘tehbazari’ collection at Daryaganj. The popular Sunday book bazaar, which sees visitors from across the city, requires civic permits provided by the corporation at a small fee of Rs 15-Rs 20. “The vendors were informed about the cashless transactions through PoS/swipe machines. It was found that most of the vendors had cards and were ready to pay through them,” a corporation spokesperson said. As many as 200 vendors set up shop in the Daryaganj area.

The trial, conducted under supervision of Additional Commissioner (Finance) Pankaj Singh, has made the North corporation’s city zone the first cashless zone. Chairman, standing committee, Pravesh Wahi, said two PoS machines have already been installed in the zone for convenience of users to make payments.

“By next week, we would set up all requisite provisions to make cashless payments in the North DMC,” he said. For this purpose, 21 PoS machines are being procured. Of these, 11 have been earmarked for ‘Citizen Service Bureaus’ and hospitals, while the remaining are for the property tax department.

The chairman added that based on the successful trial of swipe machines, more would be procured for the remaining five zones. “Some changes would be made in the software with the help of the IT department to make transactions more smooth and compatible,” Singh said.

“Our objective is to provide as many options to the public as possible. Tehbazari can be paid through cash or cheque and now we have included card also. This simplifies things for the shopkeepers and makes collection easier for us as well,” he added.