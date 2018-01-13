Narrated ordeal to her doctor: Six held for raping minor girl with mental illness

Police said the main accused knew the girl and was aware of her mental illness. (Representational Image) Police said the main accused knew the girl and was aware of her mental illness. (Representational Image)

A 15-year-old girl, described by the police as “intellectually disabled”, was allegedly gangraped by six persons in the guardroom of a park near her home in Mandawali. Police said the incident took place on January 8 but the girl could not convey what had transpired to her parents. On January 11, she managed to narrate her ordeal to doctors at Lady Hardinge Hospital — where she has been undergoing treatment for mental illness. “Due to her mental illness and intellectual disability, it took the girl three days to process what had happened and narrate the incident,” a senior police officer said.

Doctors at the hospital alerted the police and her family, and a case was registered. The accused have been booked under IPC sections pertaining to rape and the POCSO Act. Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Ombir Singh said all six accused have been arrested. “They live near the girl’s home. Their names cannot be disclosed as it may reveal the identity of the victim,” he said.

Police said the main accused knew the girl and was aware of her mental illness. “She has a low IQ and is undergoing treatment. She would regularly go to the hospital for treatment and the accused were aware of this,” a police officer said. As per the complaint, the girl was walking outside her home on the evening of January 8 when an 18-year-old from her locality lured her on the pretext of sharing some food. Her took her to the park and offered some something to drink, police said.

Then, he took her to the guardroom, where the five other accused joined him. The Class IX student alleged that the six men — aged between 18 and 25 — took turns to rape her and threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone. Police said she did not tell her parents.

All six accused were arrested from the same locality, police said. According to police, the accused were employed as casual labourers. The investigation team is trying to ascertain if any of them had, in the past, been involved in a similar case of sexual assault. The girl’s father, who works in a private factory, refused to speak about the incident.

In an annual press conference on Thursday, the Delhi Police had said that in 2016, as many as 2,064 rape cases were reported, while in 2017, the number dropped marginally to 2,049. A park in Shalimar Bagh was also in news earlier this month, after a 16-year-old girl was gangraped while her male friend was assaulted, allegedly by a group of men who were inebriated at the time. All accused were later arrested by police.

