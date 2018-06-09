Mystery surrounds death of 18-year-old at five-star hotel

Police said that on June 6, the woman told her family that she was going out with her boyfriend. The two checked into the hotel after furnishing their IDs, police said. (Representational Image) Police said that on June 6, the woman told her family that she was going out with her boyfriend. The two checked into the hotel after furnishing their IDs, police said. (Representational Image)

An 18-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside the bathroom of a five-star hotel in east Delhi on Thursday. The woman, who had checked into the hotel two days ago with her boyfriend, was found by hotel staff — lying on the bathroom floor with head injuries.

Police said the woman’s 20-year-old boyfriend was not with her at the time of her death. Police are yet to ascertain how she died. “Forensic teams were sent to the spot after the incident was relayed to us by the staff of Holiday Inn, Mayur Vihar. The post-mortem report will help us ascertain the cause of death,” said DCP (east) Pankaj Kumar Singh.

The woman, who was from Uttarakhand and lived with her uncle in southeast Delhi, used to work at a beauty parlour until six months ago. Her uncle said, “We had been looking after her since she was born. Our family also knew about the man who she was in a relationship with. They were going to get married.”

The boyfriend lives with his family in Shahdara. The woman had introduced him to her uncle around a month ago and said she wanted to marry him. “The man had told us he wanted to study and stand on his own feet before marrying her. We agreed to their decision,” said the woman’s father.

Police said that on June 6, the woman told her family that she was going out with her boyfriend. The two checked into the hotel after furnishing their IDs, police said.

Police said the man left the following morning, claiming that his father was ill. “His alibi appears to check out as we have CCTV footage of him leaving the hotel,” Singh said. The woman locked the room after he left, police said. After tending to his father, the man made several calls to his girlfriend, which went unanswered. He then called the hotel and asked them to check on her.

While all angles are being investigated, the fact that the room was locked from inside is a crucial factor, police said. “The woman may have eaten or drank something because of which she fell on the washroom floor,” said a police officer. While the woman’s family said the hotel should have informed them about the check in, police maintained that they were adults and had showed valid ID cards.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App