Murder caught on call leads police to suspect in 53-year-old’s killing

A murder caught on a phone call — that’s what helped police identify a man, who allegedly killed a 53-year-old woman in east Delhi’s Shakarpur on Thursday night. According to police, the victim, Sangita Bansal, used to provide small loans to people in the area, and kept items such as jewellery as ‘security’. Teams are conducting raids in Noida to nab the accused and his associate.

Police sources said the accused, identified as Rahul, runs a electric equipment store in Noida and also works as an electrician. “Rahul met the victim a few years ago when she had asked him to fix her AC. At the time, she told him about her business and he took a loan of Rs 50,000 in lieu of some jewellery from her,” sources said.

According to police sources, Rahul and his friend walked into Sangita’s house on Thursday night, around 9.30 pm. “Sangita was on the phone with a friend who lives outside Delhi when Rahul knocked on her door. She told her friend to hang up and that she would wrap up the meeting and call him back. The friend insisted that he would be on the call while she finishes talking to her client. The accused, however, thought that the call had ended,” police sources said.

According to the victim’s friend, sources said, the accused and his friend tried to get the jewellery back from Sangita. But when she refused to give him back the jewellery without getting the money back, the accused and his friend stabbed the woman over a dozen times. Sources said the victim’s friend has told police that he even heard the woman scream for help while the duo physically and verbally abused her.

The incident came to light around 9.45 pm when the victim’s brother-in-law Ashwini Bansal, who stays in the same building in Lalita Park, informed police. Police said that soon after, they also got a call from the victim’s friend who described in details what had happened. The victim’s brother-in-law, who first called police, said his wife saw two people leaving Bansal’s house while she was entering the building. She smelt something odd in front of Bansal’s house and informed her husband about it the moment she reached home.

“The relatives reached Sangita’s ground-floor house and found her body lying in a pool of blood. When police reached the spot, she was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead,” an officer privy to the details of the case said. Police have found two glasses of water, and have asked the forensic team of the east district to lift fingerprints from the spot, the officer added.

