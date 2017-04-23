Mother of Indian envoy to US beaten up by grandson

The incident happened at their house in C R Park (Source: Google Maps) The incident happened at their house in C R Park (Source: Google Maps)

The 86-year-old mother of the Indian ambassador to the US was allegedly beaten up by her grandson over a property dispute, at her house in CR Park Saturday morning. According to the woman’s complaint, the accused — her daughter’s son — had been demanding that she hand over the ownership of her house to him. Police received a call at 11 am from Max Saket hospital about an elderly woman having suffered injuries after falling from the staircase. But when police reached the hospital, the woman, Surjit Sarna, alleged she had been beaten up by her daughter’s son, Karan Dev Chopra.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Romil Baaniya said a case under IPC sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 506 (criminal intimidation) has been registered at CR Park police station and the accused has been arrested. Police said Chopra is a corporate lawyer. The woman’s son, envoy Navtej Sarna, is in the US at the moment. Police said Surjit stays with Navtej’s children.

“She told us that Chopra was pressuring her to transfer the property in his name. She has sustained grievous injuries on her forehead, eyes, knees and other parts of her body. She was admitted to Max Saket hospital, where she is recuperating,” Baaniya said. According to the FIR, Chopra was sleeping in the drawing room when the incident took place.

“When my servant went to wake him up and asked him to go to his room, he got angry. He then came to me and said he will kill me. When I ran towards the balcony, he followed me and held my neck by his hand. He tried to strangle me and smashed my head against the wall,” the woman alleged in the FIR.

She also alleged that Chopra used to threaten her to leave the property and demanded that she transfer it in his name. Police said Chopra had been staying with Surjit for several years, while his mother stays in Dehradun.

