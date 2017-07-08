‘Most questions same in MPhil, PhD entrance test’

Delhi University (Express Photo) Delhi University (Express Photo)

The candidates who appeared for Delhi University’s Department of Buddhist Studies’ MPhil and PhD entrance test have complained that there was 70 per cent similarity in the questions of both the papers. A complaint signed by 13 aspirants — filed to the DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi — states that “36 out of 50 questions were same in both the papers”. The MPhil entrance test was held on the morning of July 5, while the PhD entrance test was held in the evening.

“It was shocking to learn that 32 questions were the same even serial number-wise… As the MPhil entrance was conducted in the morning, those taking the PhD entrance had a lot of time to discuss. If at large, such questions are repeated how can we get fair chance?” read the complaint by the aspirants.

However, head of the department, KTS Sarao, argued, “It is not possible that so many questions will be same. Many departments hold the same test for admission to both MPhil and PhD, however, we conduct separate exams. The syllabus is similar so there is a possibility that three to four questions are same, but not as many as some students are alleging”. The students have also alleged that there was discrepancy in the syllabus of the examination.

