More women claim their hair chopped off

Adding to the list of five previous cases in the city, a 46-year-old woman’s hair was allegedly chopped off in outer Delhi’s Ranhola Wednesday. Police have not received a written complaint in the matter and are verifying the claims. Police sources said the woman told them that she got up at 11 pm on Tuesday to use the toilet, and when she was returning to her bed, she felt someone push her and she fell. Her family members then saw that “her braid had been chopped off”.

On Sunday, four such cases were reported in Chhawla’s Kangan Heri village. On Tuesday afternoon, a 50-year-old woman had lodged a similar complaint in Palam Village. Police have not found proof of outsiders entering the complainants’ homes. Counselling of the women at Kangan Heri is underway.

Later in the day, another report from Jaffarpur Kalan suggested a 13-year-old girl’s hair had been chopped off. A similar incident was reported from Loni, Ghaziabad. Shrikant Prajapati, DSP (Loni), said no written complaint has been received so far.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App