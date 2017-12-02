Mom unwell, help holds employer at knife point to get money

Around 3.30 pm, when Neeraj was on the phone, a knife was put to her throat and Tulsi was standing behind her. “She demanded Rs 5 lakh from me. I kept telling her that I do not have that kind of money, and I told her I could perhaps give Rs 15,000,” she said. (Representational Image) Around 3.30 pm, when Neeraj was on the phone, a knife was put to her throat and Tulsi was standing behind her. “She demanded Rs 5 lakh from me. I kept telling her that I do not have that kind of money, and I told her I could perhaps give Rs 15,000,” she said. (Representational Image)

Her mother bogged down by illness and in desperate need of money, a domestic help tried to get the cash by allegedly holding her employer at knife point. According to police, Tulsi, who had been working for the last five months at Neeraj Gupta’s house in Greater Kailash, needed Rs 5 lakh. Police said she inflicted minor cuts on Neeraj’s neck before she managed to wrest the knife from Tulsi’s hand.

“I had told her that to save your mother, you are trying to kill a mother. After I managed to grab the knife from her and calm her down, I asked her to get a glass of water. In the meantime, I called my husband and the police,” Neeraj said.

Police said they arrested the domestic help. “Neeraj was taken to a hospital and discharged after treatment,” a police officer said. Around 7.45 am on Thursday, Tulsi approached her employer and started crying. “She said her mother was sick and she needed some money. I somehow managed to calm her down,” Neeraj said in her complaint to police.

Around 3.30 pm, when Neeraj was on the phone, a knife was put to her throat and Tulsi was standing behind her. “She demanded Rs 5 lakh from me. I kept telling her that I do not have that kind of money, and I told her I could perhaps give Rs 15,000,” she said. When Neeraj tried to get out of the house, Tulsi allegedly attacked her. “I pulled at her chunni and finally managed to get the knife from her. I hit her foot with the knife. She finally sat down and I reasoned with her,” she said.

