Molester dragged to police post, woman says no one was there

A woman has alleged that she was molested by an inebriated rickshaw-puller outside New Delhi Metro station Thursday, and that she did not receive any police assistance for 45 minutes after dragging the accused to the nearest “police post”. She also claimed that she had made a call to the New Delhi Railway police station but received no help.

DCP (Railways) Parwaiz Ahmed told The Indian Express that a case under IPC Section 354-A has been lodged. The duty officer of New Delhi Railway police station, who received the woman’s call, and the investigating officer who was sent to the spot have been suspended for dereliction of duty. Police said the accused, Khurshid, 40, has been arrested.

The woman later tweeted her ordeal. According to her tweet, she got out of the Metro station and was looking for a rickshaw to go to Paharganj. She claimed that a drunk rickshaw-puller followed her and grabbed her hand when she refused to go with him. She said she hit him and dragged him, with the help of locals, to the beat officer’s room, where no one was present. When she called the helpline number, she was told that someone would be sent, but no one came. Eventually, she left after 45 minutes.

The woman said DCP (New Delhi) Madhur Verma called her around 2 pm Friday after her tweet. Thereafter, she said, she went to the beat officer’s room, where she had taken the accused, and met the DCP and some other officers and filed an FIR. “My main issue is that I got no help after calling the helpline. But after my tweet, the police were cooperative. They recorded my statement and suspended the havildar who answered my call, and arrested the accused,” she said.

