Minor girl raped by three men in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three men in a park in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh yesterday, when the country was marking the fifth anniversary of the December 16 gangrape. The girl, who works as a domestic help, was sitting in a park near Haiderpur slums with a male friend, when the three men came and picked up a fight with him, they said.

She was raped after she tried to stop the accused from beating her friend. They also threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident, the police said. The trio also took her mobile phone, which was switched off, they said.

Delhi Police PRO Madhur Verma said, “Teams under the deputy commissioner of police (Northwest) are trying to apprehend the accused.”

On December 16, 2012, a physiotherapy student was gang-raped in a moving bus, and dumped on the streets under the cover of darkness in south Delhi, sparking outrage at home and abroad, with many citizens taking to streets demanding proper security for women.

