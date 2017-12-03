Michael Jackson meets Muhammad Ali as 105 tattoo artists take stage

At the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium At the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium

At the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Saturday, Steve Butcher from New Zealand bobbed his head to psychedelic music as he meticulously inked the famous screaming portrait of Michael Jackson, from his History concert, on the left leg of a fan of the late musician. Butcher, known as the world’s most expensive tattoo artist, is the highlight of this year’s Heartwork Tattoo Convention, being held in the capital. The three-day festival, which is on till Sunday, is playing host to 105 artists, including 25 international faces from the UK, US, Germany and Australia. Butcher charges $3,000 (about Rs 1.9 lakh) for every session and is known best for tattoos of faces.

“Making tattoos of faces is fun. Pinning it down to the last detail, including each wrinkle on the face, amazes me. I really like seeing how each tattoo resembles the exact photograph,” Butcher said. On Sunday, the artist will ink the other leg of his client — this time, a portrait of renowned boxer Muhammad Ali.

Arvind Garg of Tattoo Gizmo, one of the organisers of the festival, said, “This is our third edition, and we have been successful in educating many people on tattoo as an art form… Many people now engage with tattoo artists for customising their tattoos, and artists are trying to understand what clients like and dislike.” Nearby, a Russian woman inked from top to bottom in shades of black and dark green posed for photographs.

At another booth, called ‘Rites of Passage’, Palzor Lepcha from Kolkata, who specialises in “oriental designs and Japanese masks”, was seen inking a large samurai mask on the back of a client. At another stall, Delhi-based businessman Manoj Kataria (46) looks pleased with his compass and skull tattoo on his arm, inked by Roberto Gasperi from Italy. Talking about the relevance of such a festival in India, Dublin-based Martin McIver, who has been organising the Goa tattoo festival for the last two years, said: “A festival like this helps dispel the myths and stigma surrounding tattoos. The Indian tattoo community is growing and the world is starting to take notice. It is a good platform for artists to gain recognition.”

