Meet the public for an hour every day, Kejriwal requests L-G

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal requesting him “most humbly” to “meet the public during the hour” between 10 am and 11 am “without appointment” to “hear public grievances”. He also asked the L-G if “it is possible to avoid calling” government officials between 10 am and 11 am — the time set by Kejriwal for government officials to meet the public.

The letter comes a day after Kejriwal claimed that files meant for the CMO were ending up in the hands of the BJP before reaching the government. Although the relationship between Baijal and Kejriwal continues to be tense, officials maintained that they haven’t been as strained as the one with former L-G Najeeb Jung. In the letter written on Friday, Kejriwal said he had “ issued directions to all officials” to “be available in their offices” between 10 am and 11 am “on all working days and meet the public without appointment” — a step being “taken to make the government more accessible to the public”.

But “sometimes”, the L-G calls a “meeting of officials” in the hour, “which prevents them from being available in their offices”, Kejriwal said. He also said there are “many subjects of public dealing like police and DDA for which” the L-G is “directly responsible” and should “hear public grievances”. He added, “This would be appreciated by everyone… It will also set an example to all officers that the L-G and CM are meeting public, and they should do it too.”

Meanwhile, in a separate letter to the chief secretary, Kejriwal ordered that all reports of field visits made by department heads be submitted to the CS and then forwarded to the CMO by 11 am on Monday.

