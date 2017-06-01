Meet Tasmida, the first Rohingya girl to take Class X Board exam in India

At the Rohingya camp in Kalindi Kunj. Oinam Anand At the Rohingya camp in Kalindi Kunj. Oinam Anand

When Tasmida was six, she never thought she would be the first Rohingya girl in India to appear for Class X board examination. “In Myanmar, Rohingyas are not allowed to study beyond Class X. Authorities withhold Class X results for us. Government or private jobs are out of question,” she says. Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has termed Rohingyas “the world’s most persecuted minority”. So far, an estimated 1,40,000 Rohingyas have been displaced from Myanmar. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, around 40,000 Rohingya Muslims live as refugees across India.

Tasmida’s family fled Myanmar in 2002. Her father was imprisoned for about half a year, and his boats and papers were confiscated for selling groceries and fish in villages near Myanmar’s Rakhine state. On his release, the family fled to Bangladesh and started living in disguise in a town called Cox’s Bazaar for eight years. It is in a local government school here that she completed her early education, topping her class every year.

In 2012, a fresh bout of anti-Rohingya violence sent hundreds of Rohingya Muslims pouring into Bangladesh for refuge. This influx got the Bangladesh government cracking down on refugees. Tasmida’s family took a train to Delhi via Kolkata and sought refuge along with 50 other families in a ghetto in southeast Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj.

Tasmida studied for a few years at a study centre at Kanchan Kunj. When she insisted on attending junior school at Bosco Refugee Assistance Project in Jangpura, her family disapproved. “In our culture, women do not venture out. My father and I objected to my sister’s wishes,” says Mohammad Salim, Tasmida’s 32-year-old elder brother. It was her other brother Ali Johar, a 24-year-old college student and an activist promoting women’s education among Rohingyas in India, who supported Tasmida.

The family’s reluctance to send her out alone was a blessing in disguise for other girls. To accompany her, three more girls from the camp were enrolled in her school. Now, at least 14 Rohingya children, from various camps in Delhi, study at the National Institute of Open Schooling. Many women also rely on hour-long Hindi tuition classes, thrice a week, arranged by UNHRC.

Mizan, 14, who studies in Class IX and was one of the three to step out with Tasmida, has inspired her 35-year-old mother, Taslima, to take up literacy classes too. Taslima says she will venture out to work when she masters Hindi like her daughter.

Of late, a number of Rohingya women have taken up small jobs to earn a living. Four women have joined as sanitation workers in a nearby madrasa at a monthly salary of Rs 5,000. Four have started working as ragpickers and at least five, including Tasmida’s mother, Amina, run grocery shops with their husbands. Tasmida, now 19, is certain of what she want to become. “I want to be a doctor because no doctor tended to the Rohingyas back home… I will not get married till I become a doctor,” she says.

