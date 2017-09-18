Media house files harassment complaint against ‘Bol na Aunty Aau Kya’ fame Om Prakash Mishra

Only in Express
By: Express News Service | Noida | Updated: September 18, 2017 1:42 am
Om Prakash Mishra, singer of controversial YouTube title 'Bol Na Aunty Aau Kya'
A media organisation Saturday lodged a complaint regarding online harassment, including rape and death threats, over a video they had uploaded calling out the alleged “misogyny and celebratory tone for rape” of a music video.

The Quint, in its complaint, stated they are filing a case against Om Prakash Mishra, singer of controversial YouTube title ‘Bol Na Aunty Aau Kya’, and his supporters for attacking “The Quint journalists on social media” as well as the organisation’s Facebook page. According to The Quint, Prakash and others have put up an ‘event invite’ on Facebook for September 22, asking supporters to gather outside its office.

“The cyber cell is investigating the matter. As investigation proceeds, action will be taken,” said Arun Kumar Singh, SP (City), Gautam Buddh Nagar.

