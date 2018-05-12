MCDs may set up grills on footpaths: To deter street vendors, civic bodies won’t return seized goods for a week

Parts of shops demolished during a drive at Defence Colony on Friday. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Parts of shops demolished during a drive at Defence Colony on Friday. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

The capital’s three municipal corporations — North, East and South — have decided that they will not release goods being seized during encroachment drives for at least a week, unless the item runs the risk of getting expired. The corporations also plan to install grills on footpaths so that vendors cannot set up shop there.

A senior official of the South corporation said it had been noticed on several stretches that “squatters come back in a day or two”. “In a meeting of senior officials, directions have been given to officials sitting in the zonal headquarters not to release goods before a week so it can act as a deterrent,” he said.

A North body official said it is also targeting capital goods, such as carts and temporary sheds, instead of seizing small items, as they are costlier and will dissuade people from coming back.

The North DMC impounded 44 cars, the South 53 and the East 92 on Friday. At the same time, the North seized over 250 items, including vendor carts, the South seized over 200 items, and the East over 100.

East corporation commissioner Ranbir Singh said there are two types of encroachments — temporary, like vendors selling their wares on footpaths, and permanent, which include people constructing sheds illegally.

“Once the permanent ones are removed, the right of way is cleared. But a major fear is of temporary ones coming back. The civic body is planning to increase the fines for them as well. We also plan to install bigger grills near the footpath, so there is no option of shopping there,” the commissioner said.

The corporation issues fines up to Rs 600 for items seized from vendors, while the rate for cars and vehicles towed by them is Rs 2,000. At an encroachment drive in east Delhi’s Mangal Bazar in Laxmi Nagar on Friday, 42 permanent structures were demolished, while more than 100 shopkeepers broke unauthorised constructions on their own, officials said.

Sources said in several areas — such as Khari Baoli, New Delhi Railway Station, Aurobindo Marg, R K Puram and Laxmi Nagar — squatters are removed regularly, only to return.

