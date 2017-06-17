MCD standing committee delay: Ajay Maken slams BJP, AAP

“It is for the first time that no standing committee meeting was held even though the MCD election results were declared close to two months ago,” Maken said. (File Photo) “It is for the first time that no standing committee meeting was held even though the MCD election results were declared close to two months ago,” Maken said. (File Photo)

Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ajay Maken Friday blamed the state government and the BJP for the delay in constituting standing committees in civic bodies. Maken said the AAP-BJP tussle, “has stalled the formation of nearly 30 committees in each of the corporations”.

“It is for the first time that no standing committee meeting was held even though the MCD election results were declared close to two months ago,” Maken said.

MCD comprises three categories of committees — statutory, special and ad hoc. The standing committee, education committee and rural area committee are statutory committees. He said in the absence of the anti-Malaria and anti-flood committees, people of Delhi are facing the threat of diseases such as dengue year after year.

Addressing a press conference at the DPCC office, Maken said no committee has been formed yet as the AAP wants “aldermen” to be appointed first before holding elections to various committees as the ‘aldermen’ hold voting rights to constitute the ward committees, while the BJP-ruled MCDs want the committees to be formed first.

Maken added that in 2012, the BJP came to power in the MCDs, these committees were constituted quickly as then Congress government in Delhi did not create any hurdles. A political party in power in the state can nominate 10 persons as alderman to each corporation.

