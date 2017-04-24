MCD elections: Voters in AAP bastions say promises were not kept

In the 2015 Delhi assembly election, Deoli in the south voted AAP’s Prakash Jarwal in with 70 per cent of the votes. On Sunday, when Deoli stepped out to vote again, concerns that many had back then were unchanged. Roads, potable water, schools, street lights, drains, hygiene — voters claimed little has changed in their lives since AAP won.

Anil Shukla (74) said he voted for AAP in the last polls because of their promise to reduce water and electricity bills. “Water and electricity may or may not come, but the bill does and there is no change in it,” he claimed. He added that very few people now believe AAP when they say that they will do away with property tax. In other wards of the assembly constituency, like Sangam Vihar and Tigri, there was only muted support for AAP — a stark contrast from last time. In Ambedkar Nagar assembly constituency, which has three municipal wards — Madangir, Pushp Vihar and Khanpur — the mood was similar.

“My husband could not find work after an accident. Yet we struggle and send our daughter to a private school because the standard of the government school is so poor. We were guaranteed a better future for our children,” Unnati, a resident, said.

AAP’s vote share in the constituency was 68 per cent in the last assembly elections and yet, after just three years, the constituency is not hiding its resentment. “The road has been broken in this area since before assembly polls. It does not matter which agency is in-charge, I voted for the AAP candidate because he promised to repair it,” said Sudhakar Bharti.

In the north, Sultanpur Majra supported AAP by giving them a vote share of 69.5 per cent. In the wards here, voters struggle to find a party office or an MCD official who might listen to them. Young voters said that safety comes first for them and despite claims of improving women’s security, AAP has done little to ensure it. Anjana, 21, a second-time voter, said, “AAP spoke at length about women’s security, but I cannot even take a walk in the park outside the colony.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now