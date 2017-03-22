MCD elections: To get ‘traditional voters’, BJP to campaign at RWAs

IN THE run-up to the municipal elections, the BJP plans to go back to basics and reach out to “traditional party sympathisers”, who come for meetings but do not cast their votes. Hence, the RWA and NGO committee heads will involve volunteers from the party, who will participate in the meetings and put out the achievements of the BJP-led MCDs and expose the “unmet promises by the AAP”.

Besides, the party also plans to hold events at night for young working professionals. “We would urge them to participate as it is their surroundings that is going to get affected with any choice they make in choosing their representatives,” said Pankaj Wadhawan, a member of the RWA committee. The party also plans to place advertisement in newspapers requesting various companies to give a relaxation of three to four hours to people who work in the NCR and are voters of Delhi.

“The strategy seems to be effective as most people think half the problems in city such as bad, unclean roads are MCDs’ fault. At the meetings, people will know the reality,” said Wadhawan.

