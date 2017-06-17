Manish Sisodia asks L-G to replace DIP director

In the letter, Sisodia wrote that Sarangi “was directed on May 25 to place hoardings and run a campaign to create awareness about dengue and chikungunya”. (File/PTI) In the letter, Sisodia wrote that Sarangi “was directed on May 25 to place hoardings and run a campaign to create awareness about dengue and chikungunya”. (File/PTI)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s battle with the Delhi government’s Directorate of Information & Publicity (DIP) has resurfaced, this time over not putting up hoardings related to vector-borne diseases. Sisodia wrote to the L-G, asking for the removal of director Jayadev Sarangi, adding that he doesn’t understand what “the compulsions are for not removing such an incompetent officer”.

Earlier this month, Sarangi was accused of “non-deliverance” and “dereliction of duty” by Sisodia, who had asked the chief secretary to “replace him”. Prime among Sisodia’s grouses was that the DIP responded to his demand for a Facebook live session on GST in the negative, citing “lack of speciality”. Sisodia also wrote that Sarangi had failed to implement “a 360-degree plan” to publicise the government’s “historic” increase of minimum wages and the “very good” performance of government schools.

In the letter, Sisodia wrote that Sarangi “was directed on May 25 to place hoardings and run a campaign to create awareness about dengue and chikungunya”. “He has not done anything. This is extremely serious as we are already in the middle of dengue/chikungunya season,” Sisodia said. He added that at a time when the L-G himself was “proactively involved in preventing operations and holding regular meetings, and all agencies are trying their best to coordinate with each other to do the needful, the DIP has no interest in creating awareness as required.”

The letter added, “I do not understand what are the compulsions for not replacing such an incompetent officer… I again urge… to either replace him or get the campaign on dengue/chikungunya done by him.” An AAP leader said, “This is pure sabotage. Ever since the L-G has been given power to transfer officers, there are those who refuse to work. The work of the DIP is essential for us, not only to inform people about our schemes, but also about our good work.”

