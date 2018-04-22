Mangolpuri: 16-yr-old kills infant son, suspected his wife had affair, say cops

“The incident came to light on Saturday, around 5.10 pm, when a two-month-old boy was brought to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital by his mother. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment,” a senior police officer said. (Representational Image) “The incident came to light on Saturday, around 5.10 pm, when a two-month-old boy was brought to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital by his mother. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment,” a senior police officer said. (Representational Image)

A 16-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly killing his two-month-old son in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri on Saturday evening. Police claimed the accused told them he killed the toddler as he suspected his wife, also aged 16, of having an affair. The incident took place a day after a 28-year-old mentally unstable woman was arrested for allegedly killing her eight-month-old son at her home in Aman Vihar.

Additional DCP (outer) Rajender Singh Sagar confirmed the incident and said they have apprehended the accused after conducting a raid. Further investigations are underway, he said. A police officer told The Indian Express that the juvenile had earlier been apprehended in two cases of theft, and had married the girl a year ago.

“The incident came to light on Saturday, around 5.10 pm, when a two-month-old boy was brought to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital by his mother. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment,” a senior police officer said.

Hospital authorities then informed local police, who rushed to the spot. They spoke to the mother, who told them her husband had killed the child. “She claimed he had a heated argument with her on Saturday afternoon. She works as a domestic help, and left for work soon afterwards. She alleged he started slapping and kicking their son, and fled the spot once the child died,” an officer said.

Police said that on the basis of the girl’s statement, a case was registered under IPC Section 302 at Mangolpuri police station. The accused was apprehended from his hideout following a raid, police said.

“During questioning, the accused claimed the child was crying for milk and the mother was not present at home. He said he got irritated and lost his temper as a result. But after sustained questioning, he confessed to the crime and said he suspected his wife of having an affair. He said he fought with her regularly, and suspected someone else may have fathered the child,” a senior police office claimed.

