Man, wife found hanging at home in Delhi’s Govindpuri: Police

A 30-year-old man and his wife allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves at their home in southeast Delhi’s Govindpuri on Sunday. However, no suicide note was recovered from the spot, police said, adding that the reason behind the step is not clear yet.

According to police, the dead have been identified as Mohit Bagga (30) and Arpita (28). The couple allegedly hung themselves from a fan, police said. Relatives said they fell in love and got married two years ago. Mohit worked at a jewellery shop in Amar Colony, while Arpita was a housewife, police said, adding that the couple did not have any children.

“The woman was found with ligature marks on her neck. She was found lying in the drawing room while her husband was still hanging from the fan,” DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said. “Since they had not completed seven years of marriage, a mobile crime team was called to the spot, and the SDM and Tehsildar were informed to conduct proceedings under CrPC Section 176,” a police officer said.

