Man stabbed to death in parking scuffle in New Delhi’s Geeta colony

A 27-year-old man was stabbed to death and his friend was critically injured after they were attacked by a group of four persons during a scuffle that ensued over parking, outside an eatery in Shahdara’s Geeta Colony area, police said. The incident took place around 11.30 pm Saturday when Nishant Arora, who used to work at an insurance firm, reached Chaman Dhaba at Jheel Chowk with his friends — Gaurav Kumar and Ashish — on a scooty.

When the three got off the vehicle, they saw four people on a motorbike arguing with a driver of a car over parking in the area. Nishant and his friends intervened in a bid to sort out the dispute but were attacked with a knife and sticks. While Ashish managed to flee, Nishant and Gaurav had to bear the brunt of the motorcyclists, police said.

Naveen, the driver of the car whose side the three had taken, said, “I was looking for a parking space and had gone to a different lane to find a spot. When I came back, I spotted the boys, who were arguing on my behalf, lying in a pool of blood. All of this happened within a few seconds.” Police said the victims’ friend, Ashish, came to the spot soon after and rushed them to Hedgewar Hospital. While doctors declared Nishant dead on arrival, Gaurav was referred to GTB Hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical. Both received multiple stab wounds, police said.

Sources said that while there were several eyewitnesses, no one came to their rescue. Blaming bystanders and the dhaba owner for his son’s death, Nishant’s father Tejendra, a businessman, said, “Nobody came to save my son despite standing right there.” Nupur Prasad, DCP (Shahdara), said they have lodged a case of murder against unidentified people and have started searching for the accused. “We have also collected CCTV footage from the camera installed in the lane,” she said.

Police suspect that the accused are all residents of nearby areas. “We have detained several people and they are being questioned. The accused will be arrested soon,” said the officer.

