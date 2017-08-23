Man stabbed to death in Ambedkar Colony: ‘There were visible lapses,’ admits DCP

The case will be investigated by the Public Grievance Cell headed by an ACP-rank officer. The case will be investigated by the Public Grievance Cell headed by an ACP-rank officer.

The accused and the victim were stationed in the duty officer’s room instead of the interrogation room; and later when they moved to the investigation officer’s room for interrogation, no officer was present to guard them. These are the lapses, cited by the Delhi Police, that led to the murder of a 34-year-old driver inside Ambedkar Nagar police station, senior officials told The Indian Express.

The victim, Anil, was stabbed six times by his neighbour inside the police station after the latter managed to get his hands on a ‘file poker’. Police owned up to the lapses on their part, with DCP (southeast) Romil Baaniya saying, “We have seen visible lapses on the part of our police officers and have set up a vigilance inquiry into the matter. A report will be submitted in the next 48 hours. We will take appropriate action in the case after we receive the report,” he said. The case will be investigated by the Public Grievance Cell headed by an ACP-rank officer. Sources said that the “first lapse” was “the decision to shift both the accused to the duty officer’s room, where they started quarrelling”.

According to the conventional practice, the source said, the two men were “supposed to be taken into the interrogation room, but instead were taken to the duty officer’s room”. “The Investigating Officer on duty, SI Brahm Prakash, then took them to the IO’s room on the first floor. The officer in question has been put under suspension,” a senior officer said.

Sources claimed the “second lapse” was that constable Ashok, who was to stand guard outside the IO’s office, left his post. “Ashok had to go downstairs for two minutes to attend a duty officer’s call, and he left the room unattended, which is when the murder took place. He has also been placed under suspension for not informing another officer to guard the office,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, the SHO of Ambedkar Nagar, Rakesh Kumar Sisodia, has been directed to report before the district police lines on account of overall supervisory lapse, a senior officer said. Sisodia was not present at the station when the murder took place, and was on night patrol duty. Police, however, want to ascertain if the SHO had briefed officers at the station about the official protocol. “We want to find out whether he had been briefing the staff at his station about basics like where to take the complainants and the accused inside the police station,” the officer said.

