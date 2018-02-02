Man stabbed to death by girlfriend’s family in west Delhi’s Khyala

A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death by the family members of his girlfriend in west Delhi’s Khyala, police said today. The man, a professional photographer, had been in a relationship with the 20-year-old woman living in his neighbourhood for the past two-three years, the police said. The woman’s family was against their relationship.

Yesterday, an argument broke out between the two families. During the argument, the woman’s father, mother, uncle and a minor brother caught hold of the man and stabbed him in the neck, the police said. He was taken to a hospital by his parents where he died. Police have arrested the woman’s father, mother and uncle.

