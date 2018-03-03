Man stabbed to death in south Delhi

Sonu was stabbed 24 times and he succumbed to the wounds. His brother is undergoing treatment, a senior police officer said. (Representational Image) Sonu was stabbed 24 times and he succumbed to the wounds. His brother is undergoing treatment, a senior police officer said. (Representational Image)

A 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death and his brother injured by a group of persons in south Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar area, police said on Saturday. They suspect the killing to be a fallout of a past rivalry. Around six people attacked Sonu and his brother when they were going to meet their grandmother on the occasion of Holi on Friday.

Sonu was stabbed 24 times and he succumbed to the wounds. His brother is undergoing treatment, a senior police officer said. The main accused, Aman, has been arrested, while raids are on to arrest his accomplices, the officer said. During investigation, it was found that Sonu had criminal cases, including that of murder, registered against him. He had a tiff with Aman during the latter’s wedding reception last year, the officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

A case has been registered in connection with the killing at the Ambedkar Nagar police station and efforts are being made to scan CCTV footage to identify other assailants, police said. The victim lived at Deoli and worked at a beauty saloon in Greater Kailash, they said.

