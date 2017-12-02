Man sold same land 6 times, including to society for JNU profs

The accused was arrested on Thursday by a three-member team led by the ACP (Dwarka) Rajender Singh and SHO Jasmohinder Chaudhary. (Representational Image) The accused was arrested on Thursday by a three-member team led by the ACP (Dwarka) Rajender Singh and SHO Jasmohinder Chaudhary. (Representational Image)

To ensure a retirement home for 30 JNU professors, a welfare society that provides affordable housing to retired university officials decided to acquire a five-acre plot in Najafgarh, for which it paid over Rs 1 crore in three installments. The professors were part of the Noble-Socio Scientific Welfare Organisation (NSSWO). What the president of the society, Dr P D Gaikwad, didn’t know was that the land he purchased was embroiled in a court case, and that the owner, Hitesh Yadav from Rohini, had sold it several times in the past.

Once he got the money, Hitesh spent it on a nearly two-month stay at a five-star hotel in Dwarka and went on a holiday to Bangkok and Macau. The accused was arrested on Thursday by a three-member team led by the ACP (Dwarka) Rajender Singh and SHO Jasmohinder Chaudhary.

“The land belonged to the accused, but was under dispute as his wife also laid claim to the plot. During investigation, we found that his wife had filed a civil suit in the matter. As the case was being contested in court, the accused could not sell the land to anyone until the matter was sorted,” a senior police officer said. However, police said Hitesh sold the land five times before he met Gaikwad in September 2015. In his complaint to police, Gaikwad said, “He (Hitesh) represented himself as the absolute owner of the land. He also claimed that there were no encumbrances or any claims by other parties.”

Gaikwad told police that he entered into a provisional joint development agreement with Hitesh, and the final notarised agreement was signed at a hotel in Dwarka Sector 12 on September 28, 2015. Police said that Gaikwad paid about Rs 1 crore in three installments.

However, Gaikwad grew suspicious when the accused kept stalling and did not take any steps to hand over the land. When he inquired into the matter, Gaikwad found that the land had been sold previously to other people as well, a police officer said. “The accused had first sold the land in 2012, and had managed to dupe the buyer of Rs 6 crore. He used the money to stay in five-star hotels and visit 14 foreign countries,” the officer said.

