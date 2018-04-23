Man kills father-in-law over domestic abuse complaint

Prabhu Dayal, was taken to LBS hospital with a stab wound in his chest, and died later. (Representational Image) Prabhu Dayal, was taken to LBS hospital with a stab wound in his chest, and died later. (Representational Image)

A 47-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his son-in-law in east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar, Sunday afternoon. Police said the accused was facing charges of domestic violence filed by his wife. DCP (east) Pankaj Kumar Singh the victim, Prabhu Dayal, was taken to LBS hospital with a stab wound in his chest, and died later. “A case of murder has been registered and a search is on to nab the accused, Neeraj Kumar (27),” DCP Singh said.

Dayal is survived by his wife, Anita Devi, and four daughters. Police said his eldest daughter married Neeraj in December, 2016, against their wishes. Soon after the wedding, Dayal’s family said the couple got into frequent fights.

On March 28, police said the woman returned to her paternal home and lodged a case of domestic violence against Kumar.

Police said Kumar was pressuring his wife to withdraw the case and had allegedly threatened Dayal on several occasions.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App