‘Man killed wife in front of daughter’

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife in front of her three-year-old daughter because he suspected her of infidelity. A senior police officer said they were informed on Monday evening about the murder of a 40-year-old woman, who was with her daughter, in front of Thyagaraj Stadium.

“She was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre where she was declared brought dead. A blood-stained knife was recovered from the spot. On the basis of CCTV footage and information from locals, police made a sketch of the accused,” the officer said.

After the sketch was shown to her children, it was found that the man was her husband Vinod, police said. She had married Vinod after her first husband died eight years ago.

When police reached Vinod’s house in Kotla Mubarakpur, he was absconding. “Raids were conducted but he could not be traced. He was nabbed on Tuesday morning from outer Delhi’s Mundka on the basis of a tip-off,” DCP (south) Ishwar Singh said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App