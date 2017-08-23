Man killed in Ambedkar Colony: Before violent altercation, a birthday party

Anil with daughter Angel at her birthday party, Monday Anil with daughter Angel at her birthday party, Monday

Angel had been waiting anxiously for her father on Monday as she knew he had planned a birthday party for her. She had just turned 12 and Anil was driving around the neighbourhood, buying toys and a cake for her. Anil, who used to drive an Eeco car and had a small property business, had been saving money to invest in his cousin’s business. “Anil had turned his life around five years ago. I work in the investment banking field and had suggested that he invest the money for his children’s sake,” said Michael, Anil’s cousin.

On Monday, Anil picked up a green custom-made cake with two tigers seated on the icing. The party started around 7 pm, as relatives streamed in and Anil played host. The party wrapped up after he gave his daughter her gifts — the toys and some cash. While the guests were leaving, Anil stepped out of his house to drop his mother-in-law, Florence, when Vishal made an unexpected appearance. “They had known each other for years. Anil had mended his ways but, Vishal stuck to the life of a thug. He would steal from the locality and would pick fights with people,” said Florence.

Amid abuses, Anil warned Vishal that he was his “senior” and should be treated with respect. “My husband was scared of fighting. He would never pick a fight with anyone and even during confrontations, he would choose to run rather than confront the attacker,” said Angelina Lovely, Anil’s wife.

After a heated exchange of words, Vishal allegedly assaulted Anil, his wife and mother-in-law with an iron rod. Angel watched the events unfold from the balcony. The following morning, when Anil’s body was shifted to the mortuary, her family broke the news to Angel. “She is shattered. I don’t know how she will deal with this at such a young age,” said Gloria, Angel’s aunt.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App