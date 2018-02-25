Delhi: 25-year-old killed, father injured trying to stop carjacking bid

A 25-year-old man was killed and his father injured by two men who tried to steal their neighbour’s car, in southeast Delhi’s Jaitpur Saturday. According to police, the thieves tried to drive off with a WagonR. “The victim, Vishal, and his father, Mohan, tried to stop the men. But the accused started driving in a rash manner. The men held on to the vehicle, sustaining grievous injuries. The family took them to AIIMS Trauma Centre,” a police officer said.

According to DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal, Vishal lived with his parents and two siblings in Jaitpur. His father is a taxi driver. “We received a PCR call about the incident at 4.20 am at Jaitpur police station. MLC received from AIIMS Trauma Centre states that Vishal was declared brought dead,” Biswal said, adding that the father is critical and under observation.

Police said the thieves were trying to steal cars parked in the locality. Vishal’s siblings noticed the men trying to break into the car around 3.30 am, following which they alerted him and their father. “I was awake at the time. I told my father that someone was trying to steal the car. He and my brother rushed downstairs and confronted the thieves. The thieves tried to drive away and dragged my father and brother in the process,” Rohit, Vikas’s brother, said. The car dragged them for several metres, before the accused got out and fled the spot, police said.

Police are scanning CCTV cameras in the area and said an inquiry is underway. A case has been registered at Jaitpur police station, police said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App