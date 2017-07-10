Man held for ‘raping’ woman with short-term memory loss in Delhi

He took her to his house and allegedly raped her and also beat her up, police said, adding that the accused’s children were present in the house at the time of the incident. (Representational image) He took her to his house and allegedly raped her and also beat her up, police said, adding that the accused’s children were present in the house at the time of the incident. (Representational image)

A 45-year-old taxi driver has been arrested from Shahdara for allegedly raping a 38-year-old woman, who suffers from short-term memory loss. The woman has told police that she met the man while standing near Karkardooma court on July 6. She discussed her problems her problems with him. “The man told her that he could speak to his wife who can help her get a job,” a police officer privy to the details of the case said.

He took her to his house and allegedly raped her and also beat her up, police said, adding that the accused’s children were present in the house at the time of the incident. Later, he dropped her back near the court, from where she went to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital in Kalyanpuri.

“After a medical examination confirmed rape, police registered a case against an unidentified man. The woman could not give much details about the accused because of her condition,” the officer added.

Police said she only remembered that she had been taken to a place outside which there was a yellow-colour board with “Gokul Dham” written on it. Eventually, she identified the board at a residential society’s entrance in Ghaziabad. After roaming around for 2-3 hours, the woman remembered the house, police said.

