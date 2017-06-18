Man held for lewd gestures at woman on Indigo flight

Photo for representational purpose Photo for representational purpose

A 56-year-old man was detained Saturday afternoon from Terminal 1 of IGI Airport for allegedly making lewd gestures at a fellow passenger on an IndiGo flight (6E 846) from Hyderabad. Police said an FIR has been registered under sections 354-A (assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (outraging the modesty of a woman) of the IPC at the Domestic Airport police station.

Sources said the incident took place around 12.15 pm on Saturday when the 44-year-old complainant, a resident of Hyderabad, was on the flight to Delhi. “The complainant told police that she was in her seat when she noticed the accused making lewd gestures at her. She shouted for help and told the crew about the accused, after which her seat was changed,” the sources added.

Once the flight landed at T-1A, the matter was reported to CISF personnel who informed Delhi Police about the incident. “The accused was detained based on the victim’s statement and an FIR was registered,” sources said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App