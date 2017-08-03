Man hangs himself at police station

A 32-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself inside the toilet of Jahangirpuri police station. (Representational Image) A 32-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself inside the toilet of Jahangirpuri police station. (Representational Image)

A 32-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself inside the toilet of Jahangirpuri police station. Preliminary investigation revealed that the man was called in for questioning on Tuesday afternoon from Uttar Pradesh’s Etah in connection with the disappearance of a woman. While police claimed the man was asked to leave the station around 10.30 pm, the man’s family raised questions over this claim — given that his body was found around 3 am Wednesday.

Additional DCP (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said the man, Raj Kumar, hails from UP’s Kasganj. “He had come to the station in connection with an ongoing enquiry related to a habeas corpus petition, where he was a respondent. Following his death, the judicial magistrate and the sub-divisional magistrate were called to the spot. His body has been moved to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital and a post-mortem request has been made,” she said, adding that inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC have been initiated.

Police said Kumar used to work as a security guard in a school. “A woman working there as a sweeper became friends with him, but her husband came to know about their friendship. Kumar, meanwhile, left his job in October last year and went back to Kasganj, where he stayed with his family,” a senior police officer said, adding that the woman is a resident of Jahangirpuri.

Police said the woman went missing over a month ago, following which her husband filed a habeas corpus plea at the Delhi High Court. The court directed Delhi Police to respond, and they approached her husband, who alleged that Kumar and four others had kidnapped her. “When police went to Kasganj, Kumar wasn’t home. Police told his family he should join the investigation,” the officer said.

On Tuesday morning, Kumar reached his friend’s home in Shahbad Dairy, and he dropped him off at the station around 3 pm. An officer claimed, “Around 2 am, Kumar went to the toilet after informing the duty officer, but did not return for an hour. Police started looking for him and found the toilet door locked from the inside. They entered the toilet and found that he had hanged himself using a towel.”

Kumar’s elder brother Munna Lal claimed police informed them about the incident much later. Kumar’s nephew Ankit claimed that he was “scared” to go to the station. “What happened that he decided to commit suicide? He had only gone to give a statement,” Ankit said.

