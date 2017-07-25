Man dies after falling into open drain in Mayur Vihar

PWD workers place slabs on the open drain in Mayur Vihar-III, Monday. (Express Photo by Oinam Anand) PWD workers place slabs on the open drain in Mayur Vihar-III, Monday. (Express Photo by Oinam Anand)

Almost every day after lunch, Anil Gupta would sit in the District Park at Mayur Vihar-III with his friends for a quick chat. But on Sunday afternoon, the walk back to his shop turned fatal, as the 53-year-old slipped into an uncovered drain at the entrance of the park. Even though he was rescued by passersby and taken to a nursing home, Gupta died an hour later in another hospital.

Authorities, meanwhile, were short on answers. Since the drain is next to a DDA park, the Public Works Department (PWD) is in-charge of its upkeep. Umesh Mishra, PWD’s chief engineer (east), said, “This is a theft-prone area and from time to time, we get complaints that the concrete slabs have been stolen. The thieves extract metal rods from inside the slabs to sell them. But we have also received information that this appears to be a case of fighting in Kondli area and leaving the body in the drain. A police FIR has been lodged.”

DCP (East) Ombir Singh Bishnoi refuted claims of any fight. He said they will register an FIR after a post-mortem. Sources said the Delhi government is likely to ask Delhi Police for a report in the matter. AAP MLA Manoj Kumar, who met Gupta’s family Monday, said, “My office has never got a complaint about this open drain. If I had, I would have taken action immediately. I will instruct the PWD to cover the drain soon.”

The park is frequented by residents of the area, which also has several private and public schools. “We have often complained to the residents’ welfare association, which has then written to the PWD and the MLA, but no action has been taken,” alleged property dealer Sanjay Sisodia (45), who lives in the area. “It was raining yesterday, so the condition was worse.”

Following Gupta’s death, a few neighbours Monday got the drain covered with cement slabs. Gupta’s nephew Deepak (36) said, “There is negligence on part of the PWD.” Deepak also alleged that Gupta was initially taken to a nursing home, which refused to treat him saying they had “no doctors or even an oxygen mask”. Gupta was then rushed to another hospital, where he died.

Known to locals as the former owner of Aggarwal Sweets, Gupta moved to Unnati Apartments, across the road from the drain, 17 years ago. “He was running a car accessories store in the market. He has three children,” says Gupta’s friend Lalit Tirkey. On Monday afternoon, a PWD tempo was stationed near the park, and three labourers placed heavy cement slabs on the drain, across the length of the park. “Every few months, we come and place these slabs and then someone comes and steals them,” said a labourer.

Nearby, 16-year-old Himanshu and 11-year-old Manjay scoff at how the “slabs will soon go missing again”. While Gupta’s daughter arrived from Kanpur early Monday morning, the family now awaits the return of his two sons from the UK. “What can the common man do except complain and protest? I have been coming here for eight years and this is how the drain has always been,” said Aditya Khemak, his son-in-law.

