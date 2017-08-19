Man accused of raping 2 daughters acquitted as girls turn ‘hostile’ in court

According to the court, testimonies of the girls revealed that there was some “quarrel” in the family. According to the court, testimonies of the girls revealed that there was some “quarrel” in the family.

A Special Court has acquitted a man accused of raping his two minor daughters after both girls turned “hostile”, with the judge saying that the police and an NGO had “pressured” the two into accusing their father. However, the court said it “could not prosecute” the two for perjury as provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act do not allow that.

According to the court, testimonies of the girls revealed that there was some “quarrel” in the family. Moreover, the accused was a notorious criminal and was absconding, and the girls were asked to give a “false statement” so he could be kept in jail, the judge said. While hearing the case, Additional Sessions Judge Ashwini Kumar Sarpal said the prosecution examined both girls in court, and they deposed in favour of the accused.

“These two witnesses also stated that they were pressured by the police and the NGO to give a false complaint against their father… from their testimonies, it is revealed that due to some quarrel in the family, as well as the fact that the accused was a bad character of the area, they were asked to give a false complaint and statements so that he could be kept in jail for peace in the family,” said the judge.

The case dates back to October 26, 2015, when a 15-year-old girl gave a written complaint at Preet Vihar police station “in her own handwriting”, alleging that her father was committing “penetrative sexual assault” on her and her 11-year-old sister. It was alleged that the accused had been committing the act for the last two-and-a-half years.

However, the court stated that in her statement before the magistrate on October 28, 2015, the 15-year-old girl did not allege anything and “fully exonerated” the accused, while the next day, her sister reiterated the allegations levelled earlier. Later, when the elder sister approached an NGO and a fresh statement was recorded, she “again levelled” allegations against her father, the judge said.

The accused, who was absconding, was arrested on November 30, 2015, and, following completion of investigation, a chargesheet was filed in court. In court, however, both witnesses did not support the case of the prosecution and “no incriminating evidence” was presented during the statements of both the girls.

“No doubt the complaint on which an FIR has been registered is in the own handwriting of victim, and both victims had also given statement against the accused, from which now they have resiled. But these victims cannot be prosecuted for any perjury due to bar of Section 22 (2) of the POCSO Act,” the judge said.

