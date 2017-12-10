Swati Maliwal meets President Ram Nath Kovind over liquor racket

President Ram Nath Kovind was on Saturday apprised of the violence at Narela on Thursday, when a 33-year-old woman was allegedly beaten for participating in a raid on bootleggers. The Delhi Commission for Women chief, Swati Maliwal, met Kovind and raised the issue of women safety and the “growing menace of illegal liquor” in the capital.

On Thursday, Praveen, a social activist, was allegedly attacked by women of her colony, after she had accompanied the DCW team during a raid on an illegal liquor shop. CM Arvind Kejriwal met her at the hospital on Friday. Six women have been arrested in connection with the case.

