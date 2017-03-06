Latest news
Delhi: Lt Governor Baijal to address Assembly session today

The address may also shed light on the government’s achievements in the health sector as well, sources said.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:March 6, 2017 4:12 am
delhi assembly session, delhi assembly, delhi governor, delhi lg, anil baijal, anil baijal delhi assembly, delhi news, india news, indian express news Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal. (Source: PTI Photo/File)

With the five-day Budget session of the Delhi Assembly beginning on Monday, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal is set to address the House — his first since taking over the post last year in December.

Sources said during his address, the Lt Governor will highlight work done and targets achieved by the government, especially by the Education department.

