L-G office hits back at AAP govt, says no delay on its part in executing projects

A day after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia presented the L-G’s ‘report card’ detailing the “hurdles and delays” in executing the AAP government’s projects, Anil Baijal’s office on Thursday said that there has been no delay on its part in executing projects. Asserting that around 97 per cent files of the AAP dispensation have been approved by the Lt Governor, it said a few files which were returned to seek clarification, were “incomplete or in contravention of rules”.

The decision making would have be much faster if the elected government followed rules and did due diligence, the L-G’s office said. However, the AAP government said the claim of the L-G office that files were returned due to lack of due diligence or for upholding constitutional processes are “completely false”. Baijal’s office said there were some proposal of the government, including the Teerth Yatra Scheme, which might have lead to allegations of “favouritism”.

“It may be noted that the scheme of constitutional governance has been in existence in Delhi since 1993 and past governments have shared a harmonious relationship with the office of the Lt Governor. “However, the present elected (AAP) government has deliberately and persistently chosen to act in contravention of scheme of governance of NCT of Delhi,” the L-G office said in a statement. Delays at the level of the elected government are being “wrongly” attributed to the L-G office, the statement said, adding that the L-G office has not been consulted while making the report.

It stated that only those proposals which have been submitted by the Delhi government in “violation” of the laid down procedure, laws or with “incomplete details” were referred back for clarification or filling in the gaps, before these proposals can be considered. “This is important as a large number of decisions of the elected government have been declared null and void by the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi for violation of scheme of governance eg. notifications for constituting commission of inquiry, appointment of nominee directors of DISCOMS, minimum circle rates,” the statement by the L-G’s office said.

During the tenure of the present government, the L-G office has received approximately 10,000 files and proposals seeking the approval of the Lt Governor, including those on reserved subjects, it said. “Of these, 97 per cent of the proposals were concurred to without any change. Only two proposals were sent to the president as difference of opinion under the relevant transaction of business rules, while only a few (less than 3 per cent of the total received) were returned to the elected government for seeking clarifications/incorporating suggestions as the proposals suffered from various shortcomings/infirmities,” L-G office stated.

Reacting to the L-G office’s claim, the government said, “Files are repeatedly returned on newer and newer trivial grounds.” “For example, the file on higher education loan was returned once for examination by the law department and then once again for consultation with central government departments,” the government said in a statement. The L-G office said only two proposals of the AAP government — grant of ex gratia of Rs 1 crore to ex-serviceman Ram Kishan Grewal and appointment of Chairperson of Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC)– have been sent to the president.

The case of grant of ex gratia of Rs 1 crore to kin of Ram Kishan Grewal, was referred to the president as the core issue involved was that whether taxpayer money can be given as compensation in cases of alleged suicide outside the course of duty. In November 2016, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a compensation of Rs one crore for the family of Grewal who had allegedly committed suicide over the issue of One Rank, One Pension (OROP), which triggered a political storm.

