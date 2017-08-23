Left unguarded, man stabbed to death in police station

Anil with daughter Angel at her birthday party, Monday Anil with daughter Angel at her birthday party, Monday

A 34-year-old man was stabbed to death by his neighbour with a ‘file poker’ inside Ambedkar Nagar police station in the early hours of Tuesday. The victim, Anil, who drives an Eeco car for a living, had got into an altercation with his neighbour, Vishal (22), a peon, near their residence in Dakshinpuri around midnight.

The altercation snowballed into a physical confrontation when the accused, who was drunk, allegedly assaulted Anil, his wife Angelina Lovely, and Florence, Anil’s mother-in-law, with an iron rod. At 12.55 pm, Lovely made a PCR call.

The investigating officer, Brahm Prakash, who was on emergency duty, was assigned the call and deputed to the spot. He took Anil and Vishal to Ambedkar Nagar police station. “I stayed outside the police station. I kept telling police they should not put my husband and Vishal in the same room,” Lovely claimed. Lovely alleged that as she waited outside the station, one of Vishal’s relatives, Vicky, arrived with a group of men and told her that the “result of her actions will be seen in a while”.

Police said Vishal and Anil reached Ambedkar Nagar police station around 1.30 am and were initially taken to the duty officer’s room, where the duo quarrelled. Later, SI Brahm Prakash took them to the investigating officer’s room located on the first floor. Meanwhile, constable Ashok, who was supposed to stand guard, left the room unattended for two minutes as he was called by a duty officer to attend a call. When Ashok returned, he saw Vishal stabbing Anil with the ‘file poker’ used by the IO to punch holes in files. By the time the constable stopped Vishal, he had inflicted six puncture wounds on Anil’s neck, chest, abdomen and back.

Police rushed Anil to the AIIMS Trauma Centre in an autorickshaw, where doctors declared him brought dead. Lovely, however, alleged: “The police are lying. The incident lasted for 30 minutes.” The accused was arrested on the spot and, after recording Ashok’s statement, a murder case was slapped against him.

Taking stock of the negligence on the part of the police, the SHO of Ambedkar Nagar, Rakesh Kumar Sisodia, has been sent to district lines, while SI Brahm Prakash and constable Ashok have been placed under suspension. Anil is survived by his wife and three children — Angel (12), Sofia (6) and Aryan (2). After the murder was reported, locals from Dakshinpuri gathered outside Vishal’s house, where they damaged his bike and broke some flower pots.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App