Lamba under fire after tweeting ‘fake survey’ on Bawana bypoll

Chandni Chowk MLA Alka Lamba waded into controversy Friday after she tweeted an image of a ‘pre-poll survey’ on a news channel which showed that the AAP was on its way to winning the upcoming Bawana bypoll. The channel, however, said it never conducted or ran any such survey. Lamba later deleted the tweet and was not available for comments through the day. The AAP leader had tweeted a screengrab of a ‘survey’ showing the AAP candidate ahead of the BJP and Congress rivals. The screengrab also had the logo of ABP News.

ABP News Managing Editor Milind Khandekar, however, tweeted: “@abpnewstv hasn’t done any survey for Bawana bypoll in Delhi. This is Photoshop image.Our logo colours have changed.” The Opposition hit out at Lamba, with Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari saying, “The BJP has earned a place in the heart of people by working for the poor, youth, women and elderly. They cannot be misguided by lies and deceit.” Rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra approached the Election Commission, claiming that this was a violation of the model code of conduct.

AAP leaders, meanwhile, said Lamba might have been tricked by a fake image in circulation on social media. “Lamba had received the message about the misleading Bawana elections on social media from another AAP member. She shared it last evening and went off to sleep. On waking up, she realised the mistake and deleted the tweet,” a source said. AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said they were aware of the matter and have ordered an internal probe.

