Khalistan ‘militant’ held in Delhi

Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a 51-year-old suspected member of the Khalistan Commando Force (KCF), who was allegedly involved in more than 50 cases of terrorist activities, murders and dacoities. “He was arrested by a team led by inspector Prem Chand Khanduri from Mahipalpur, NH-8, on Monday and a sophisticated pistol loaded with four live cartridges was recovered from him. He has been involved in over 50 terrorist cases, murders of police officials and informers, bank and police station dacoities in Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, in the 1980s, when terrorism was at its peak in Punjab,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), Praveer Ranjan said.

Initial interrogation of arrested Gursewak Singh, alias Babla, has revealed that he was in constant touch with absconding members of the KCF, who, according to him, wanted to surrender but Pakistani Intelligence ISI was not allowing them.

“Recently, Babla and Jagtar Singh Hawara, met one of the militants lodged in Tihar. They later decided to collect funds to revive KCF and he was in touch with one Rohini-based auto-lifter. He was working as receiver and selling cars in Punjab to his associates,” police said. “Babla was planning to re-constitute his organisation on instructions of KCF chief Paramjeet Singh Panjwad, who is in Pakistan,” police said.

