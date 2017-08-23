Kendriya Vidyalaya student dies while ‘climbing school stairs’ in Shahdara

Police are now waiting for the post-mortem report to probe further. (Representational Image) Police are now waiting for the post-mortem report to probe further. (Representational Image)

A nine-year-old student of Kendriya Vidyalaya school at Shahdara district’s Vivek Vihar area collapsed and died while he was climbing the stairs of the school on Monday morning, police said. The boy, who lives with his parents in Mukundpur area, has been identified as Riyaz Sheikh, police said, adding that his body has been sent to the Subzi Mandi mortuary, where the postmortem was underway.

Police said they have already questioned teachers and school staff about the events preceding the boy’s death. “According to those questioned, the boy was climbing the stairs to get to the first floor when he suddenly started feeling uneasy and collapsed. He was initially rushed to the school medical room. When his condition began to deteriorate, he was shifted to the nearby ISI Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead,” a police officer said.

Police are now waiting for the post-mortem report to probe further. In a similar case, a 17-year-old boy had, on August 17, died after collapsing during the morning assembly. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but he succumbed. The boy, Sonu Kumar, was a student of the Gole Market branch of Kendriya Vidyalaya School.

