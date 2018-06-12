Arvind Kejriwal, officers trade charges over ‘pending public work’

“The elected government is responsible and accountable to the people. But it has no power, and the L-G today enjoys unlimited powers without any responsibility and accountability,” Arvind Kejriwal said. “The elected government is responsible and accountable to the people. But it has no power, and the L-G today enjoys unlimited powers without any responsibility and accountability,” Arvind Kejriwal said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and senior bureaucrats clashed on Monday, with the two sides indulging in a blame game over his allegation that the ongoing agitation led by officials has affected public work in the city.

Kejriwal issued a statement listing certain instances, across departments, of work allegedly being affected due to the agitation. The officials named in the statement hit back, saying these were “baseless”.

Some of the claims include:

CM: On May 30, Delhi High Court directed the government to file an affidavit on June 1 on purchase of buses. Transport minister made several calls to transport commissioner Varsha Joshi. “But she did not respond. No affidavit could be filed,” he said.

Transport commissioner: Upon receiving the request, a comprehensive note was prepared for the affidavit. It was sent to the minister’s office on May 31, and via WhatsApp. But the minister’s office refused to accept the note. The commissioner then appeared in court on June 1.

CM: A professional company was to be hired to maintain public toilets in slums. Rs 100 crore was earmarked and work was to begin from April 1. But it is yet to be awarded. DUSIB CEO Shurbir Singh was called for a meeting by UD Minister, but he refused to attend. Public toilets are in poor state.

DUSIB CEO: No meeting on toilets was called by UD minister. Toilets are managed professionally. DUSIB had floated tenders for a new company, but it failed and another tender has been floated. Work will be awarded by June-end.

CM: Food commissioner Mohanjeet Singh refused to discuss issues in PDS, or come for a meeting on ration dealers threatening to go on a strike. The proposal on doorstep delivery of ration is also stuck.

IAS Association: File regarding doorstep delivery is with the food minister for last three months. Food commissioner went to meet the minister on June 5, but he did not turn up. The strike has been resolved by the commissioner.

